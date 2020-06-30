STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All government offices closed in Odisha's Jajpur till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases

The decision was taken after Jajpur tehsildar tested positive for coronavirus. The restriction will remain in force till the midnight of July 8.

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As positive cases rise alarmingly in Jajpur, the administration on Monday made all Government offices across the district out of bounds for the public for 10 days.

The decision was taken after Jajpur tehsildar tested positive for coronavirus. The restriction will remain in force till the midnight of July 8.

“All Government offices in the district will remain closed for the public till July 8.

No one, individually or in groups, shall visit these offices which will function in strict adherence to social distancing norms and other Covid-19 guidelines,” said Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das.

“It is observed that after partial relaxation of lockdown norms, a large number of people are coming to the collectorate and other Government offices located in the district headquarters town for various works and grievances which are not emergent in nature,” he said.

Das said in case of urgency, people may contact the heads of offices through telephone, WhatsApp and e-mail.

The officer concerned will decide the nature of urgency of the work and act upon it accordingly.

As many as 81 persons from the district tested positive in the last 48 hours. While 41 cases were detected on Sunday, 40 people tested positive on Monday.

