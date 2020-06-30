BPUT to conduct final semester exam online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has decided to conduct the final semester examinations of engineering and professional courses online due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak said the exam will be conducted between July 9 and 29. The decision on conduct of classes will be taken within two weeks, he added.

BPUT Vice-Chancellor Chitta Ranjan Tripathy said those students, who are unable to appear the test online, will have to give it offline after the university and its affiliated colleges reopen.

There will be multiple-choice questions and the exam duration of each paper will be two hours. Besides, there will not be any negative marking, he said.

Students will be allowed to appear the test from home. Those not having computer or laptop at home will have to appear the test in their nearest engineering colleges.

Besides, the university has approached some of the ITIs and Polytechnic to allow the students, not having access to computer at home, to appear the test at their computer labs.