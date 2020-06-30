STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IOCL contract agencies retrench, harass workers

The workers had brought certificates indicating they were not infected by the virus, issued by the Health and Family Welfare department.

The retrenched workers show their Covid-19 negative certificates | Express

The retrenched workers show their Covid-19 negative certificates (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In gross violation of the directives of the Central and State governments, contract agencies of IOCL are allegedly retrenching workers and harassing them with goons on resisting. 

A few such workers lodged an FIR against two employees of a Kolkata-based contract agency Macniel alleging they were harassed and threatened with dire consequences when they sought to rejoin duty after returning from their native villages.

The firm was shut down in March due to the lockdown. Its officials had told the workers that they will be allowed to rejoin duty only if they produce a certificate stating they have tested negative for Covid-19. 

Around 20 workers from different parts of the State returned from their villages to rejoin duty on June 24.

Still project in-charge of the company Malay Ray did not allow them to join the workplace. 

When the workers pleaded with Malay to reconsider his decision, the latter threatened them.  

The workers alleged they were also threatened by one Ranjan Prusty of Nimidihi village within Paradip Lock police limits for opposing the firm’s decision.

It is alleged that the firm had engaged workers from West Bengal after it reopened earlier this month. One of the workers, Kapil Swain then lodged an FIR against Malay and Ranjan with Paradip Lock police station. A case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on. 

