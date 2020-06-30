STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha students oppose bid to acquire college land by PKDA

Recently, the PKDA had applied to the Puri Sadar tehsildar to transfer the land measuring over nine acre to the Housing and Urban Development department to establish a park on it. 

Published: 30th June 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: The move of the Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA) to take over land of the SCS (Autonomous) College and establish a park on it has sparked a major controversy with students, academics and alumni up in arms against the urban planning body.

Recently, the PKDA had applied to the Puri Sadar tehsildar to transfer the land measuring over nine acre to the Housing and Urban Development department to establish a park on it. 

Convenor of alumni council Sukant Pradhan on Monday, said the State Government had allocated a piece of land in Sidhamahavir area in 1944 for development of the college.

The staff quarters of the college have been built on the land and plans are afoot to set up its second campus on it. 

Student alumni council members Chittaranjan Mohanty, Madhusudan Mishra, Rajan Das and former president of Puri Bar Association Premananda Mohanty submitted a letter to the Collector to ensure the land is not taken away from the college in the greater interest of students.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puri Konark Development Authority SCS college
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp