Six more test positive at AHPGIC, nurses stage demo

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The worrying trend of frontline healthcare workers catching the infection continued as Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Odisha's lone government-run facility, reported six more Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to nine on Monday.

The six included four patients, an attendant and staff of an Aahar centre located on AHRCC premises, Cuttack CDMO Satyabrata Chhotray said.

Those who tested positive were shifted to a designated Covid hospital, while four medical teams were sent to AHPGIC for detailed contact tracing.

“Tracing contacts of the six Covid patients, we have so far collected more than 100 swab samples and sent them for tests,” informed Chhotray.

The source of infection was a patient hailing from Ganjam who was admitted to the Emergency Ward for chemotherapy on June 19 only to be tested positive on June 24. On Sunday, two staff nurse who had come in contact with the patient at the emergency wing tested positive.

As concern for the cancer hospital compounded, the staff nurses of AHPGIC alleged that their landlords were barring their entry to their rented accommodations and staged a demonstration before the hospital’s administrative office.

The nurses demanded accommodation on premises of the hospital so that they can undergo quarantine.

“Two of our colleagues tested positive yesterday and we have not been subjected to Covid test yet. We are running form pillar to post as house owners are not allowing us entry in absence of Covid negative certificates,” the agitating nurses said.

Almost evicted and nowhere to go, the nurses pleaded that they be provided accommodation by the hospital authorities.

“Where do we go under such circumstances?” they asked. AHPGIC Director Lalatendu Sarangi did not take calls to comment on the issue but an official refusing to be identified said the matter has been taken up with the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Six more cops infected

Cuttack: A day after IIC of Badamba police station tested positive for Covid-19, six more personnel including a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) have been afflicted by the virus. Cuttack CDMO Satyabrata Chhotray informed that six police personnel who had come in contact with the inspector and found with symptoms had undergone test on Sunday. While, the patients have been shifted to a Covid-19 hospital, their contact tracing is on.

According to Cuttack SP (Rural) in-charge PK Jena, the six police personnel include Athagarh SDPO, his driver, two sub-inspectors and two assistant sub inspectors of Badamba police station.

The office of the SDPO, Athagarh, has been sealed for sanitisation. On Sunday, the IIC of Badamba police station under Athagarh sub-division tested positive.

The police officer, who was not well for last one week, was on leave and staying in his rented house at CDA Sector-9 since June 21.

Following this, the Health department officials had collected swab samples from 50 persons including 28 police personnel who had come in contact with him.