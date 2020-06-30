STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Six more test positive at AHPGIC, nurses stage demo

The six included four patients, an attendant and staff of an Aahar centre located on AHRCC premises, Cuttack CDMO Satyabrata Chhotray said.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The worrying trend of frontline healthcare workers catching the infection continued as Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Odisha's lone government-run facility, reported six more Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to nine on Monday. 

The six included four patients, an attendant and staff of an Aahar centre located on AHRCC premises, Cuttack CDMO Satyabrata Chhotray said.

Those who tested positive were shifted to a designated Covid hospital, while four medical teams were sent to AHPGIC for detailed contact tracing.

“Tracing contacts of the six Covid patients, we have so far collected more than 100 swab samples and sent them for tests,” informed Chhotray. 

The source of infection was a patient hailing from Ganjam who was admitted to the Emergency Ward for chemotherapy on June 19 only to be tested positive on June 24. On Sunday, two staff nurse who had come in contact with the patient at the emergency wing tested positive.

As concern for the cancer hospital compounded, the staff nurses of AHPGIC alleged that their landlords were barring their entry to their rented accommodations and staged a demonstration before the hospital’s administrative office.

The nurses demanded accommodation on premises of the hospital so that they can undergo quarantine.

“Two of our colleagues tested positive yesterday and we have not been subjected to Covid test yet. We are running form pillar to post as house owners are not allowing us entry in absence of Covid negative certificates,” the agitating nurses said. 

Almost evicted and nowhere to go, the nurses pleaded that they be provided accommodation by the hospital authorities.

“Where do we go under such circumstances?” they asked.  AHPGIC Director Lalatendu Sarangi did not take calls to comment on the issue but an official refusing to be identified said the matter has been taken up with the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Six more cops infected

Cuttack: A day after IIC of Badamba police station tested positive for Covid-19, six more personnel including a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) have been afflicted by the virus. Cuttack CDMO Satyabrata Chhotray informed that six police personnel who had come in contact with the inspector and found with symptoms had undergone test on Sunday. While, the patients have been shifted to a Covid-19 hospital, their contact tracing is on.

According to Cuttack SP (Rural) in-charge PK Jena, the six police personnel include Athagarh SDPO, his driver, two sub-inspectors and two assistant sub inspectors of Badamba police station.

The office of the SDPO, Athagarh, has been sealed for sanitisation. On Sunday, the IIC of Badamba police station under Athagarh sub-division tested positive.

The police officer, who was not well for last one week, was on leave and staying in his rented house at CDA Sector-9 since June 21.

Following this, the Health department officials had collected swab samples from 50 persons including 28 police personnel who had come in contact with him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AHPGIC Odisha coronavirus cases COVID 19
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp