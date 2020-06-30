Two more people succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha's Ganjam, death toll rises to 12

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the steep rise in Covid-19 cases, two more patients succumbed to the virus in Ganjam district on Monday. The patients, aged 48 and 52 years, died while undergoing treatment in the Covid hospital here.

With this, the total number Covid-19 deaths reached 12 in the district. On the day, as many as 96 positive cases were detected in Ganjam, taking the tally to 1367 in the district.

Of the fresh cases, 18 are Corona Warriors. Of the total cases, 952 have already recovered.

With the recent spurt in number of deaths and positive cases, which include doctors, police personnel and administrative officers, panic has gripped the public.

Adding to the worry, the district administration is keeping mum on the places which have reported the maximum number of cases.

Sources said there is a simmering discontentment among the public as the administration refuses to share details of the worst-hit areas.

Meanwhile, after announcing four-day shutdown in Berhampur, similar restrictions have been imposed in Bhanjanagar, Hinjili, Dharakote and Chhatrapur in the district. But despite the restrictions, many residents were found defying the shutdown orders and crowding marketplaces in several localities including Balunkeswar Temple Road and Old Berhampur.

Similar crowd was also seen at Chhatrapur which has reported a rise in positive cases. Sources said these violations were a result of lax police patrolling.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange urged people to strictly follow the shutdown guidelines and not to leave their homes unless there is an emergency. He requested the public not to travel more than one km for essential commodities.

Cautioning people against gathering in public, Kulange warned of legal action against those found violating the social distancing norm.If shop owners are found without masks, gloves and violating social distancing, FIR will be registered against them, the Collector added.