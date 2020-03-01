Eurasian Otter spotted in Chilika brings cheers for wildlife lovers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what is being seen as a reflection of strong ecological conservation in Chilika, Eurasian Otter, a semi-aquatic mammal native to Eurasia, has been sighted for the first time in the brackish water lagoon bringing cheers for wildlife lovers.

Chief Executive of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) Susanta Nanda said the species has been found for the first time in eastern India. Presence of the species in the marshland was confirmed through camera traps and bycatch data used by The Fishing Cat Project (TFCP).

The otters were spotted during TFCP’s survey to camera trap the fishing cats in the fringe villages of Chilika covering an area of 1,070 sq km.

The Smooth-coated Otter, found in most of the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia whose presence in the wetland had been previously confirmed, was also spotted during the survey. “This is a significant development as very little is known about the distribution of these endangered species,” said Nisarg Prakash, a member of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Otter Specialist Group.

Prakash said the sighting of these species calls for conservation measures of the highest standard that are provided to tigers and elephants in the country.

TFCP co-founder Partha Dey said more research and conservation efforts are required in largest contiguous marshland of the country.

Steps are needed for the conservation of fishing cats as well, he stressed. TFCP, that worked with CDA, Chilika Wildlife Division, Wild Orissa and Mahavir Pakshi Suraksha Samiti, found the presence of a viable breeding population of fishing cat in the lake.

“We had conducted over 1,000 interviews and placed camera traps for more than 300 nights to spot the wildcat,” said Tiasa Adhya, another cofounder of TFCP. They said the fishing cat has specialised features such as partially webbed feet and a water-resistant fur that helps it thrive in wetlands and makes it unique among all 39 extant cat species. The presence of this cat adds special conservation value to Chilika that has been declared a Ramsar Site, said well-known small cat specialist Jim Sanderson.