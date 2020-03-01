Home States Odisha

Fresh push to house poor in Steel City by Rourkela Municipal Corporation

RMC sources said for in-situ implementation of the PMAY project for over 36.85 acres of Government land at Madhusudanpali

Published: 01st March 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Municipal Corporation

Rourkela Municipal Corporation (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  After a gap of three years, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has renewed its efforts to provide housing units to slum dwellers at Madhusudanpali under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The erstwhile Rourkela Municipality during 2012 had initiated efforts for implementation of RAY at Madhusudanpali and during 2014, a project report was prepared to cover 4,800 beneficiaries. But immediately after, RAY was replaced with PMAY and Central grant of Rs 80 crore was returned. Later in 2017, a proposal for PMAY at Madhusudanpali was approved. But, there was no progress in the project.

RMC sources said for in-situ implementation of the PMAY project for over 36.85 acres of Government land at Madhusudanpali, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) was appointed as transitional advisor to conduct survey, prepare the design and finalise modalities. Since there was no progress in the work, the RMC has initiated fresh efforts to take up the proposal. And this time, it is involving a private agency in the work. As per the RMC plan, each low-cost PMAY housing unit would cost Rs 4.5 lakh with beneficiary share of Rs 1.5 lakh, while contribution of the Central Government and private developer would be Rs 1.5 lakh each. 

They said 35 per cent of the total 36.85 acres would be provided to the private developer free of cost for commercial use and in lieu of it, the private developer would construct multi-storey residential apartments with all civic amenities on remaining 65 per cent land. They said efforts are underway to motivate the beneficiaries and once they agree, they would be shifted to a proposed transitional house near  DAV pond at Basanti Colony for a brief period to allow construction of residential apartments.RMC Deputy Commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi said while some beneficiaries are willing to pay for the housing unit, many others are not. “We will talk to all the beneficiaries first and then prepare a detailed project report”, he said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp