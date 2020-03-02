Two Odisha girls sweep whopping 22 gold medals at AIIMS convocation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Of the 52 gold medals given to meritorious students who have achieved excellence in different subjects in 2013 and 2014 batches, Rosalin Parida and Manisha Mohanty bagged 22 gold medals, which were presented during the AIIMS convocation ceremony on Saturday.

They had dreamt of contributing immensely to the society by treating and healing people. Their dreams started taking shape as they graduated with a handful of gold medals from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

While Rosalin, a native of Cuttack received 13 gold medals and was adjudged as the best graduate for 2014 MBBS batch, Manisha, who hails from Bhubaneswar, got nine gold medals and was awarded the best graduate for 2013 MBBS batch.

Daughter of an engineer, Manisha has been a meritorious student throughout her career. She had scored CGPA 10 in Std X and 96.8 in Plus II. She had secured 1083 rank in the entrance examination for AIIMS.

"Admission in the AIIMS was one of the best things to have happened to me as studying in an institute of national importance in my city is a privilege. I am grateful to all my teachers for being an inspiration not only now but for all times to come," said Manisha, who is now doing integrated DM (Neurology) at NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

She topped in six subjects out of total 12 and bagged gold medals in anatomy, community and family medicine, microbiology, forensic medicine and toxicology, general medicine and biochemistry.

She also received Prof LN Mohapatra memorial gold medal for microbiology and Nabakishore Mahapatra memorial gold medal for biochemistry.

Daughter of a forest ranger Prashant Kumar Parida, Rosalin, aims to pursue Post Graduation in medicine.

Ranked 372nd in the AIIMS entrance exam, she topped in nine subjects and received gold medals in physiology, biochemistry, forensic medicine and toxicology, obstetrics and gynaecology, community and family medicine, pathology, pharmacology, general medicine and paediatrics.

She also bagged the Nabakishore Mahapatra memorial gold medal for excellence in biochemistry, Kamal Udaya gold medal in pharmacology and Prof JM Senapati gold medal in physiology.

President of Public Health Foundation of India Dr K Srinath Reddy, president of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Prof Subrat Acharya and Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargav presented the medals. AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane was present among others.