Eligibility cards from March 5: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that ‘Pucca Ghar eligibility’ and ‘land rights eligibility’ cards will be distributed by the state government to beneficiaries in rural and urban areas who have not availed the benefits of ‘Pucca Ghar’ and ‘Jaga Mission’ schemes respectively.

In a letter to all the BJD MPs, MLAs and party functionaries at all levels, the Chief Minister said eligibility cards will be distributed during celebrations of Biju Patnaik anniversary from March 5 to March 20.



He said 104th anniversary of Biju Patnaik will be observed in all the Assembly constituencies of the State during the fortnight.



“Members of the youth and student wings will organise voluntary blood donation, Jiban Bindoo, from March 5 to March 17, the death anniversary of Biju Babu,” he said.

Naveen said constituency-level meetings of women will be organised on International Women’s Day on March 8.



Ten women achievers from each of the 147 constituencies will be awarded in these meetings, he said and added that discussion will be organised on the contribution of Biju babu and steps taken by BJD Government in 20 years for women empowerment.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan, on Monday announced that it will organise Panchayatiraj Protection Day at district and block levels against weakening of Panchayati raj institutions by the State Government by holding gram sabha and palli sabhas.



Convenor of the sangathan Sudarsan Das said satyagrahas will be organised at district and block levels by April 15 against CAA, NRC and NPR.