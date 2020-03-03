Odisha suspends training in Singapore amid coronavirus fears

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has turned pandemic after spreading its tentacles worldwide has forced the Odisha Government to suspend its pedagogy and advanced skill training programme for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and Polytechnic faculties in Singapore.



Sources in the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department said as a preventive measure, training of two batches of ITI faculties in Singapore from February 17 has been put on hold after cases of coronavirus outbreak was confirmed in the country in the first week of February.

“The two batches of 25 ITI principals and faculties were scheduled to undergo training in Singapore for two weeks but we have suspended it for now. Next date of the training has not been decided,” an official of the department said.



Before the virus spread from China to other countries, 95 ITI and 40 Polytechnic faculties from the state had successfully completed their training at ITEES and Nanyang Polytechnic in Singapore between October and January.