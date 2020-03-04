Home States Odisha

Goddess Laxmi idol stolen from Odisha temple; investigation underway

As the news of the theft spread, a large number of people gathered at the temple. Some devotees also staged dharna in front of the temple demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the idol of Goddess Laxmi which was stolen. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Burglars broke into a Shiva temple in Malikeswarpur village within Derabishi police limits on Monday night and decamped with an idol of Goddess Laxmi from the outer wall of the shrine.

The idol, made from black granite (Muguni) stone, was three feet high and weighing around one quintal. The theft came to light when priest Purusotam Padhi reached the temple on Tuesday morning and found the idol missing. He then filed an FIR in the police station.

Derabishi IIC Umakanta Nayak said a special team has been formed to investigate the theft. While not ruling out involvement of an insider in the incident, he said, the priests and locals were being questioned.

As the news of the theft spread, a large number of people gathered at the temple. Some devotees also staged dharna in front of the temple demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Sources said as many as 15 temples, Buddhist monasteries and other historic places have been burgled in the last four years in the district.

Last year, miscreants decamped with a three feet high Muguni idol of Goddess Durga sitting on the lap of Lord Shiva from the Nayakbabu temple within the core area of Bhitarkanika National Park.

Eight months back, Astadhatu idols, gold and silver ornaments were stolen from the 350-year-old Radhakanta Jew temple in Giria village under Rajkanika.

Two years back, miscreants decamped with gold and silver ornaments and artefact worth of over `3 lakh from the famous Kali temple in Olaver village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Police Derabishi police
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp