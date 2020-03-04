Home States Odisha

Odisha doctor assaulted in VIMSAR over medical lapse charge  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension ran high in VIMSAR after a PG doctor was attacked by the kin of a patient who died during treatment. The patient, 15-year Farheen Khatun from Bisra in Rourkela was suffering from rheumatic heart disease and had been referred to VIMSAR from IGH, Rourkela.

She was brought to VIMSAR three days back and shifted to ICU on Sunday evening after her condition turned critical.

On Tuesday, the junior doctor, in charge of the ICU, informed Farheen’s mother Sabina Khatun about her death. Sabina confronted the doctor Ananta Narayan Patra and alleged that her daughter died due to medical negligence. She allegedly assaulted Patra after she was not allowed to enter the ICU to see her daughter as doctors were trying to revive her through CPR.

The doctor informed superintendent of the hospital Jayshree Dora and a complaint was lodged with Burla police. Police detained Sabina in the connection. Farheen’s family members, however, alleged that when they came to receive the body the doctors threatened of getting them arrested and did not cooperate even though they including Sabina apologised repeatedly.

On the other hand, members of the junior doctor association (JDA) condemned attack on the PG doctor during a meeting of the law and order committee of VIMSAR and submitted a memorandum to the superintendent of the hospital demanding security for them. 

Head of JDA, Sanjeev Mishra said it is another unfortunate incident of violence against a doctor on duty. The government should take stringent measures to prevent such incidents in future. IIC of Burla Police outpost, BB Bhoi said Sabina was allowed to go after interrogation. However, a case has been registered. 

