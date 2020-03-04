Rs 30 thousand fine for autorickshaw driver for overloading  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A fine of Rs 30,500 was slapped on the owner of an auto-rickshaw for over-loading and other violations of the new Motor Vehicles Act on Tuesday.



The auto-rickshaw was stopped by the Traffic police at Laxmi Talkies Chowk and challan issued against owner of the vehicle Enamul Haque of Khetipada in Motijharan area of the city.



Md Akram, a resident of Sunapali, was driving the auto-rickshaw carrying pipes having four feet back and front projection.

DSP Traffic, Sambalpur, Himansu Behera said fine amounting to Rs 5,000 was imposed for using vehicle without registration and fitness certificate, Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 5,000 for allowing person to drive vehicle without valid/proper driving licence and Rs 20,000 for carrying over-dimension load.

