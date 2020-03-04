Sundargarh reminds me of Biju Babu: CM Naveen Patnaik  

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday recalled association of his father and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik with Sundargarh and said the district reminds him of Biju Babu.



During his brief visit to Sundargarh town on Tuesday where he inaugurated a host of projects and laid foundation stones for a few others, Naveen said Biju Babu used to love Rourkela and Sundargarh.



Addressing a public meeting at Bhawani Bhawan ground, Naveen said the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) is a big contribution of Biju Babu.

He added that Biju Babu had seen many dreams about utilising potential of Sundargarh and today the district has made Odisha proud as far as industrialisation is concerned.

Also in sports like hockey, football and archery, Sundargarh has brought laurels to the State, the Chief Minister said.



“You will be happy to know that Rourkela is going to host Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023,” Naveen said, adding that work on different projects worth Rs 1,500 crore has been started in the district.



The district’s long-standing demand for a medical college and hospital (MCH) will soon be fulfilled. Earlier in the day, he laid foundation stones for multiple projects and inaugurated others.

The Chief Minister also dedicated 27 ambulances and reiterated to develop hockey astro-turf grounds in 17 blocks of the district. Naveen spoke about his Government’s decision to fund the development of religious places.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

41 projects worth Rs 494.43 crore dedicated

Foundation stone laid for 102 projects worth Rs 1,032 crore

Focus on infrastructure, education and healthcare

