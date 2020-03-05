Home States Odisha

Coronavirus scare grips tourism in Odisha as more than 50 per cent visitors cancel trips

More than 50 per cent tourists, both inbound and outbound have cancelled their trips scheduled for summer, monsoon and early winter periods.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 09:49 AM

As coronavirus fear grips the country, passengers arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport wearing mask in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With novel coronavirus (COVID-19) scare gripping the entire world, the travel and tourism industry in Odisha has been the worst hit.

While the world’s biggest travel expo, five-day International Tourism Bourse (ITB) Berlin, scheduled to commence from Wednesday has been cancelled for the first time in its 54-year history, the State Government has deferred its three international tourism roadshows that were planned at the end of March and early April at Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Bali.

The virus outbreak has shaken the tourism sector in the State that had just recovered from the devastating cyclone Fani and witnessed a steady flow of foreign tourists during the winter months.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said after ITB Berlin was cancelled, the roadshows planned in the next couple of months have been postponed.

“There is also little chance of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) at Jaipur that is attended by more than 300 foreign buyers. It is its 13th year and was planned in April. Though we have not been apprised about its status, but going by the trend the chances of holding the event are remote. Things are very lean for the tourism sector,” he said. 

Though the number of inbound visitors declines during summer, tourists from abroad visit the tribal areas in the State during February and March.

The March-July period is considered peak for outbound tourists, most of who prefer to visit Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and China besides the European countries.

As India has temporarily suspended visas to people from China and foreigners visiting other affected countries, leisure and business travel has taken a hit. The State has more than 50 tour operators and all are staring at a huge loss due to the standstill situation.

Leading tour operator Benjamin Simon said main source market for Odisha is Europe, followed by UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Holland.

More than 50 per cent of bookings for the August-December period for inbound tourists and April-July period for outbound tourists have been cancelled in the last one week, he said. 

“Since it is a global phenomenon, people are not willing to step out. We do not know for how long the situation will prevail, but it will definitely have a cascading effect,” he added.

The hotel bookings have been witnessing cancellation for the restriction on visa following the virus outbreak.

The hotel and tourism professionals have estimated the loss to be over Rs 500 crore and fear it may hit jobs in the sector. The business and trade in the handicraft sector which is also mostly dependent on tourism will also face the impact.

Secretary of Hotel Association of India JK Mohanty said most of the tourists from Italy have cancelled their tribal tours and no tourists are coming from Malaysia, China, Thailand and Singapore and other affected countries.

“Even as we face huge loss due to the unprecedented situation, we have waived the cancellation fee of tourists. Since it is a global issue, we have taken the decision not to charge any retention charges,” he added.

