Havildar detained for raping minor niece in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A havildar posted at Capital police station here was detained on Thursday for allegedly raping and impregnating his 16-year-old niece. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Kharavel Nagar police alleging that havildar Bijaya Sethi raped her daughter in October last year after offering her spiked food at his residence in Unit-IX here.

Sethi took the girl to his house for some days last year on the plea that his wife was unwell. On finding that she was pregnant he allegedly took her to a chemist shop near Kalinga Nagar with one of his associates on February 28. Sethi and his associate threatened the girl and asked her to abort the child. She informed her parents who stay in the city.

“On the basis of the complaint, Sethi has been detained for questioning,” said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo. In another case, Lingaraj police arrested a teacher of a private school for allegedly molesting a Class VII student. The victim’s mother alleged that when school authorities came to know about the incident, they attempted to resolve the issue by offering them money. “A case has been registered under various sections of IPC, POCSO and JJ Act. The accused was arrested on Thursday,” said Lingaraj police.