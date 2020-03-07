Home States Odisha

Naveen names BJD candidates for all four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, no pact with BJP

The announcement of the candidates by the party supremo has disappointed several high profile aspirants who lobbied hard for a berth in the upper house.

Published: 07th March 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced candidates for all the four vacancies for the Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha, scheduled on March 26.

The BJD candidates are Subash Singh, chairperson of the Odisha Construction Workers Welfare Board, Munna Khan, advisor to the government on minority affairs, Sujit Kumar, advisor of Special Development Council (SDC), and Mamata Mahanta, a member of the Mahila wing of the ruling BJD in Mayurbhanj district.

The announcement of the candidates by the party supremo has disappointed several high profile aspirants who lobbied hard for a berth in the upper house. Not only the candidates, but the timing of the announcement has also come as a surprise for a large number of aspirants as well as the BJP which had earlier announced its decision to field a candidate.

The bonhomie between the BJD and BJP had fuelled speculation about a deal between the two parties for the fourth seat. There was talk in political circles that like last time, Naveen will gift a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP. However, going by the numbers of the different political parties in the assembly, the BJD is set to win all the four seats.

While the ruling BJD with 113 MLAs in the assembly has adequate numbers to win three seats, second preference votes will ensure the victory of party’s fourth candidate unless there is cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate. The BJP which has 23 MLAs in the assembly is seven short of winning a seat. However, if the Congress which has nine members in the assembly decides to abstain from the polls, the BJD will win all the four seats with first preference votes. The CPM which has only one MLA in the assembly has already announced its decision not to participate in the election.

Singh, who has worked in the BJD organisation for several years and is associated with the labour and trade union movement, thanked the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him. “I have always carried out the work entrusted to me and will fight for Odisha’s interests in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Khan also thanked the Chief Minister for giving him a big responsibility after working hard for the party for three decades. Stating that his nomination for the Rajya Sabha is a big surprise for him, Sujith Kumar said, “I will work for all-round development of tribal areas in the state.” Mahanta who works for empowerment and SHGs in Mayurbhanj also thanked the Chief Minister for selecting her for a Rajya Sabha berth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Rajya Sabha Odisha BJD BJP
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp