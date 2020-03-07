Naveen names BJD candidates for all four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, no pact with BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced candidates for all the four vacancies for the Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha, scheduled on March 26.

The BJD candidates are Subash Singh, chairperson of the Odisha Construction Workers Welfare Board, Munna Khan, advisor to the government on minority affairs, Sujit Kumar, advisor of Special Development Council (SDC), and Mamata Mahanta, a member of the Mahila wing of the ruling BJD in Mayurbhanj district.

The announcement of the candidates by the party supremo has disappointed several high profile aspirants who lobbied hard for a berth in the upper house. Not only the candidates, but the timing of the announcement has also come as a surprise for a large number of aspirants as well as the BJP which had earlier announced its decision to field a candidate.

The bonhomie between the BJD and BJP had fuelled speculation about a deal between the two parties for the fourth seat. There was talk in political circles that like last time, Naveen will gift a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP. However, going by the numbers of the different political parties in the assembly, the BJD is set to win all the four seats.

While the ruling BJD with 113 MLAs in the assembly has adequate numbers to win three seats, second preference votes will ensure the victory of party’s fourth candidate unless there is cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate. The BJP which has 23 MLAs in the assembly is seven short of winning a seat. However, if the Congress which has nine members in the assembly decides to abstain from the polls, the BJD will win all the four seats with first preference votes. The CPM which has only one MLA in the assembly has already announced its decision not to participate in the election.

Singh, who has worked in the BJD organisation for several years and is associated with the labour and trade union movement, thanked the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him. “I have always carried out the work entrusted to me and will fight for Odisha’s interests in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Khan also thanked the Chief Minister for giving him a big responsibility after working hard for the party for three decades. Stating that his nomination for the Rajya Sabha is a big surprise for him, Sujith Kumar said, “I will work for all-round development of tribal areas in the state.” Mahanta who works for empowerment and SHGs in Mayurbhanj also thanked the Chief Minister for selecting her for a Rajya Sabha berth.