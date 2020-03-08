CM Naveen Patnaik stresses discipline on Odisha university campuses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked Vice-Chancellors of State Universities to ensure that their campuses are free from non-students and unauthorised persons. Attending the VCs meet here, Naveen said "Discipline must be maintained at any cost and interference of outsiders must not be tolerated."

For enhancing the reputation of State Public Universities, the Chief Minister suggested VCs to focus on transparency in recruitment of teachers, encourage faculties for research and publication. Emphasising timely conduct of examinations and publication of results, Naveen said "No delay will be tolerated from next academic year."

The VCs were also asked to ensure quality education in the affiliated colleges. "The VCs, senior officers and faculty members must undertake surprise visits to affiliated colleges from time to time," he added.

Naveen said Vice-Chancellors being the leaders of their universities should make a continuous endeavour for elevating their institutions to higher levels of academic excellence. “I expect our universities to achieve National and International eminence sooner,” he said.