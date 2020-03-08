Women, Kudumi community top on Mamata’s agenda  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: All-round development of the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district will be top on the agenda, said BJD Rajya Sabha (RS) nominee Mamata Mohanta after her name was announced by Chief Minister and party President Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

Mamata is a resident of Nangalabentapokharia village under Bisoi block in the district. A leader of district unit of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, she is a former Zilla Parishad member of Zone No-34 in Bisoi. She has been actively involved in party activities, especially in the SHG sector, in the district.

Talking to The Express, Mamata said her focus will also be on empowerment of tribal women. ‘I started my political career in 2012 and since then, have worked towards formation of several SHGs in the block. SHGs are a means to make women independent and self-reliant. I will further strengthen SHGs in the district by including more women in the initiative,” she said.

Development of Kudumi community is also on her priority list. Mamata, who herself belongs to the community, said she will work for betterment of Kudumis who form a sizable chunk of the district’s population with over five lakh members. The tag of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status has been a long pending demand of the community.“I was encouraged by my husband and people of Bisoi to join politics, she said. Mamata’s husband is a police constable.

Expressing her gratitude to Naveen for selecting her, she said, “I will sincerely perform my duties if elected to the Upper House. Good roads, provision of drinking water, healthcare facilities and quality education will be my top priority,” she added. In 2019 Assembly Elections, BJD’s performance was dismal in the district. While BJP captured six Assembly seats, three went in favour of BJD. Even, the Zilla Parishad has been formed by BJP. Political observers opined that BJD has nominated Mamata keeping an eye on the five lakh voters of Kudumi community and to strengthen the party’s base in the district.

Subhas Singh

A former CPI (M) leader and once a staunch critic of Naveen, his elevation to the RS bypassing many senior and loyal claimants from the party has raised many eyebrows. Singh joined BJD in 2013. He is currently the chairperson of Odisha Construction Workers’ Welfare Board and is associated with trade union movement and Biju Sramika Samukhya. He unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections twice. “I have always carried out the work assigned to me and will fight for Odisha’s interest in Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Munna Khan

This Ollywood actor has been picked up to send a message to the minority community after Naveen’s full-fledged support to CAA and Triple Talaq Bill. Khan is now the advisor to the Odisha government on minority affairs. He has headed state owned public sector undertakings including the Odisha Film Development Corporation and Odisha Cashew Development Corporation in the past. “I thank the Chief Minister for giving me a big responsibility after working hard for the party for three decades,” he said.

Sujeet Kumar

Born in Bhawanipatna in 1975, Sujeet is the son of senior advocate Satyanarayan Seth. He studied in Vimla Convent school and Bhawanipatna Government College before joining Burla engineering college in the Electronics and Telecommunication branch. He worked in IT major Infosys for a brief period. Sujeet studied MBA in University of Oxford and has a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University. He is now advisor of Special Development Council. In last General Elections, he played a key role in managing BJD campaign and organisational matters. Sujeet said, “I will work for all-round development of tribal areas in the State.”