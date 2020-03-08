Home States Odisha

Women's day: Exclusive department for SHGs on cards, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Referring to the special nutrition budget introduced this year, Naveen Patnaik said it will primarily focus on the nutrition of women and children.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday said that a separate department would be formed for self-help groups (SHGs) for the development and empowerment of women.

Affirming his government's commitment to work for ensuring the rights and welfare of women, the chief minister said Odisha has already emerged as a frontrunner in the country in achieving women empowerment.

"I would like to announce that Odisha will be the first state to have an exclusive department for self-help groups," Patnaik said at a function organised here on the occasion.

"This will be called Department of Mission Shakti and will be dedicated to all the women of Odisha," he said.

Emphasizing that women are playing lead roles in all spheres of development, he said, "The struggle, confidence and success stories of our mothers have mesmerized all of us."

Patnaik said the Mission Shakti programme for 70 lakh women, the Mamata scheme and 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) launched by the state government had ushered in a new era for the socio-economic empowerment of women.

Describing as encouraging the success of women in all fields - from sports to entrepreneurship, the chief minister said the state government has all along been emphasizing on steps to empower women.

Noting that eminent women like sprint star Dutee Chand, writer Pratibha Ray and film personality Nandita Das have brought glory to Odisha, the chief minister said they have become symbols of empowerment and ideals for the women of the country.

Referring to the special nutrition budget introduced in the state this year, he said it will primarily focus on the nutrition of women and children.

The theme for International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

The chief minister felicitated the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) of Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Gajapati districts on the occasion.

Patnaik and a host of dignitaries also took to their twitter handles to wish the women on the occasion.

"Be it financial independence or representing the people in Parliament, empowering women has been the cornerstone of our development initiatives. We will continue to work towards championing them in every field and create spaces for their leadership towards progress," the chief minister tweeted.

"International Women's Day is yet another occasion to celebrate the steely resolve of women to excel, serve and inspire. Women today are creating new landmarks and will drive the next wave of growth in India," Union Petroleum and Steel Minster Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Twitter.

BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda also wished women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

A car and bike rally was organised in Bhubaneswar to mark the day.

A multi-hued celebration was organised at Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to mark International Women's Day.

Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, Rourkela Steel Plant graced the occasion as the chief guest.

