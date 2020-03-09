Mentally ill unwed woman’s twin girls sold, one rescued

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, newborn twin girls of a 33-year-old mentally challenged unwed woman were allegedly sold by her relatives soon after her discharge from SCB Medical College and Hospital here. One of the girls was rescued by Childline officials recently. On December 21, 2019, the woman of Niali block, who was impregnated after being sexually exploited by a local, was admitted to SCB where she had delivered twin girls. The unwed mother was discharged along with her babies from the hospital on December 27. Later, the relatives who had accompanied her during delivery had allegedly sold the newborns and left the woman in her village.

A nurse of the hospital had arranged two parties. While one child was handed over to a Machhua Bazaar couple, the other one was taken by a relative of the nurse concerned, sources said. The incident came to light when villagers suspected foul play and informed the district Childline officials about the matter. During search, the Childline officials came to know that Machhua Bazaar couple admitted a 20-day-old ailing baby girl to Sishu Bhawan where doctors suspected it to be a child sale case.

When the doctors advised the woman, who was claiming to be her mother, to breast feed the baby, she failed. The doctors then informed the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) who rushed to the hospital along with Childline officials and rescued the girl. District Childline Coordinator Narayan Shukla said, “One of the missing twin girls has been rescued and is now undergoing treatment at Sishu Bhawan. Efforts are on to trace the other baby. Legal action would be initiated against the persons involved in the illegal act.”