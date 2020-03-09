Home States Odisha

Mentally ill unwed woman’s twin girls sold, one rescued

he unwed mother was discharged along with her babies from the hospital on December 27.

Published: 09th March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mentally ill

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, newborn twin girls of a 33-year-old mentally challenged unwed woman were allegedly sold by her relatives soon after her discharge from SCB Medical College and Hospital here. One of the girls was rescued by Childline officials recently. On December 21, 2019, the woman of Niali block, who was impregnated after being sexually exploited by a local, was admitted to SCB where she had delivered twin girls. The unwed mother was discharged along with her babies from the hospital on December 27. Later, the relatives who had accompanied her during delivery had allegedly sold the newborns and left the woman in her village.

A nurse of the hospital had arranged two parties. While one child was handed over to a Machhua Bazaar couple, the other one was taken by a relative of the nurse concerned, sources said. The incident came to light when villagers suspected foul play and informed the district Childline officials about the matter. During search, the Childline officials came to know that Machhua Bazaar couple admitted a 20-day-old ailing baby girl to Sishu Bhawan where doctors suspected it to be a child sale case.

When the doctors advised the woman, who was claiming to be her mother, to breast feed the baby, she failed. The doctors then informed the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) who rushed to the hospital along with Childline officials and rescued the girl. District Childline Coordinator Narayan Shukla said, “One of the missing twin girls has been rescued and is now undergoing treatment at Sishu Bhawan. Efforts are on to trace the other baby. Legal action would be initiated against the persons involved in the illegal act.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mentally ill
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp