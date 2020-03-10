Holi mishap: Two boys drown in river while taking bath after festivities in Odisha

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Two teenage boys on Tuesday drowned while bathing in a river, on the outskirts of Cuttack city, following Holi celebrations, a police officer said.

The two boys -- Subham Kumar Behera and Nishant Padhi -- had gone to Ghatakula ghat, along with friends, to take a bath in the Kuakhai river, he said.

Behera and Padhi, both 14 years of age, lost balance and slipped into deep water, the officer said.

Locals raised an alarm, following which a team of fire brigade personnel carried out a rescue operation and pulled them from the river, he said.

The boys were rushed to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, where the doctors declared them 'brought dead', the officer added.