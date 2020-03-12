40-year-old dhaba worker shot dead in Odisha
PURI: A 40-year-old man, working in a dhaba near Pattanaikia Chowk along NH-316, was gunned down by miscreants late on Sunday night.
The victim, Surendra Behera of Nayagarh, was returning to his in-laws’ house in Badakanjia village from the dhaba when at around 3 am a few persons came on a motorcycle and fired at him and fled.
He died on the spot. Irked over the incident, the villagers staged a road blockade on Monday morning demanding arrest of the culprits.
The incident is suspected to be a fallout of a tiff that took place in the eatery recently. Police have detained the owner of the dhaba and a few other employees for questioning.
Satyabadi police registered a case of murder and sent the body for post-mortem.