Odisha's ancient duet dance 'Kela-Keluni' on verge of extinction

Kela-Keluni, an ancient duet dance form associated with Dola or Holi festival since ages is fast losing its prominence in the district and its nearby areas.

Published: 12th March 2020 09:53 AM

An artisan giving final touches to dolls used in Kela-Keluni dance.

An artisan giving final touches to dolls used in Kela-Keluni dance. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Kela-Keluni, an ancient duet dance form associated with Dola or Holi festival since ages is fast losing its prominence in the district and its nearby areas.

Two decades back, around 300 kelas, mostly snake-charmers, belonging to SC community of Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Rajkanika, Aul and Garadapur blocks used to perform the folk dance at festivals. However, only 100 of them are practising the art at present.

Ajaya Das, a Kela-Keluni performer of Garadapur said only 20 families are practising the art in his village against 50 a few years back.

The dip in the dance form’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that Ajaya does not want his two sons to continue the practice.

Few youngsters are keen to take the art form forward as it requires hard labour but meagre returns. In absence of patronage, the Kela- Keluni dancers have given up all hopes of its revival.

“Unless the Government steps forward with support, the entertainers, it seems, will be forced to let their dance form fade into oblivion,”said  Bhaskar Das, a dancer from Mahakalapada.

Kela-Keluni, a popular form of duet which has been instrumental in giving shape to Odisha’s drama and arts, owes its origin to folk dances of Kelas. An artisan enters his head through the hole in specially-designed dolls and moves forward and backward to the tune of Dhola and Mahuri accompanied by songs composed by local poets, said noted researcher and member of Odisha Sahitya Academy Basudev Das.

“Since Kela- Keluni dance shows have tremendous visual impact on the audience, they can be tailored to promote civic sense, awareness on socio-economic problems and national issues. It will be worthwhile for the Government to initiate steps to revive the art form,” he said.

District Project Manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission Satyabhama Pradhan said, “We will soon form a few self help groups among the Kela- Keluni dancers in the district and  provide them proper training and financial assistance  to save the dance from extinction.”

Dying art

  • Kela-Keluni is associated with Dola or Holi festival

  • Only 100 families are practising the art in different blocks of Kendrapara district

  • The dance involves movement of buttocks and knees to the tune of Dhola or Mahuri

  • The artists have been seeking Govt support to revive the art

