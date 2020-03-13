Eight Maoists killed in 2019: standing panel on home

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least eight Maoists were killed, 50 arrested and 13 surrendered during 2019 across Odisha, according to a Home department standing committee report. The report said 44 incidents involving the Left Wing Extremists were reported last year, of which 12 were exchange of fire between the security personnel and Maoists. The report was tabled in Odisha Assembly on Wednesday.

The standing committee headed by senior BJD MLA Kishore Kumar Mohanty also said police have seized 21 guns, 30 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a large quantity of ammunition during anti-Naxal operations. It said LWE activities across the State remain by and large under control and added that the situation remained challenging in some parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir and Nabarangpur districts.

In order to review the security situation in LWE affected areas and to carefully monitor the anti-Naxal operations carried out by the State security personnel and Central Armed Police Force, the State-level Unified Command under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Odisha, has been constituted. The meetings of unified command are held regularly, the report said and added that 26 meetings have been held so far and the last one was held on May 31, 2019.