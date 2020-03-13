STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Ranji captain accuses in-laws of caste torture

Nataraj Behera has accused his in-laws of threatening him with death and humiliating with caste remarks

Published: 13th March 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Leveling serious allegations of death threats and public humiliation with caste aspersions against his in-laws, former Odisha Ranji team captain Nataraj Behera has sought help of Rourkela SP for initiation of action against them. Behera has also written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealing for his intervention and direction to IIC, Sector 7 police station, to register a case on his complaint and investigate the matter.

On Wednesday, Behera sent a letter to Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani alleging that his father-in-law Subrata Satpathy and mother-in-law Tridevi Satpathy have been threatening him and his family members for several months. Behera had lodged a complaint against them at Sector 7 police station on June 11, 2019 and another case at Sector-19 police station on March 1 this year. He urged the SP to initiate action in both the cases.

Behera claimed that he got married to Subhalaxmi in April last year in Bengaluru following a long relationship and against the will of his in-laws. They opposed him as he belongs to the SC community. 
After the wedding, Behera said, his in-laws began threatening him and his family members with dire consequences, humiliating him in public and hurling cast aspersions. He alleged that although he lodged FIR at the Sector-7 police station, no action was taken.

He further alleged that on February 27, when he was present at Ambagan area with his friends, his in-laws came to the spot and abused him. “They threatened me with dire consequences if I did not move out of their daughter’s life. I am worried about my reputation and my mother’s life”, alleged Behera, adding that his in-laws often threaten to implicate him in false rape and dowry torture case. Behera retired from cricket five months back and his widow mother works at the Rourkela Steel Plant. His wife works in Bengaluru.
In Sector-19 police station, charges under various sections of IPC and ST/SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been slapped against Behera’s in-laws. He would meet the SP on Friday.

COMPLAINT 
Behera has written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and SP appealing for their intervention
He had filed two police cases against his in-laws at Sector 7 and Sector 19 police stations

