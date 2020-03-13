STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha declares coronavirus as 'disaster', orders closure of schools, cinemas

Patnaik urged the people to remain calm but not complacent. "We must remain prepared, but not panic," he said.

Published: 13th March 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Friday declared COVID-19 as a 'disaster' under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 to adequately empower public officials to combat the spread of coronavirus. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to deal with the outbreak, while educational institutions and cinemas have been ordered to remain closed till March 31.

"We are faced with a threat that does not discriminate between developed countries and underdeveloped countries between democratic or non-democratic countries. Rich and Poor societies all are equally vulnerable," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement.

"Each one of us in Odisha has to rise to the occasion and be responsible. In the absence of any vaccine or treatment, our collective responsibility is the only hope we have, to fight this epidemic," he added.

Patnaik urged the people to remain calm but not complacent. "We must remain prepared, but not panic," he said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS INDIA UPDATES HERE

He further announced that an amount of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to augment the Public Health Response Fund to combat the threat of the pandemic.

"The experience of China and Singapore and Italy has given us learning on what to do and what not to do. I must confess the entire world is on a learning curve about handling this disaster," the chief minister added.

He urged the public to join hands in managing the situation. "This is where it is very important that the four and a half crore Odias join together and help us in managing the situation. Each one of us has a responsibility to ourselves, to our families and to the communities we live in," he said.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that all educational institutions shall remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations. Non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, conferences have also been cancelled. Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions, parties etc. are to be regulated by local authorities.

Cinemas, swimming pools and gyms are to be closed till are also to remain closed till March 31. "Just keep interactions to the most essential levels and even in that take all precautions. Being at home, reducing social interactions and avoiding gatherings will cut down the vulnerability to a great extent. Another important practice is frequent hand washing and strict sanitisation protocols," he advised.

He also appealed to people to act in a responsible manner and desist from rumour-mongering, misinformation and irresponsible conduct. Such conduct will be dealt with very sternly. I am sure with the support of each one of you; Odisha will be able to face this situation in the best possible manner, he concluded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Coronavirus COVID-19 disaster
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp