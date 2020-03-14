STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23,000 e-challans issued for traffic violations in Odisha

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Odisha have issued 10,794 e-challans against violators, including 4,511 for riding without wearing helmet.

Traffic violation

For representational image.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Department of Commerce and Transport and Odisha Police have issued 23,019 e-challans against traffic violators till March 10 after the State Government reinforced the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act on March 1.

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Odisha have issued 10,794 e-challans against violators, including 4,511 for riding without wearing helmet.

About 1,340 challans were issued for over speeding, 552 for driving without seat belt, 247 for triple riding, 187 for using mobile phone while driving, 148 for wrong side driving, 125 for drunk driving and 10 challans against juveniles driving the vehicles. Ganjam RTO issued 1,314 e-challans, followed by Sambalpur 1,068, Balasore 870, Bhubaneswar RTO I and RTO II 773 and Koraput 465.

Similarly, Odisha Police issued 12,225 e-challans against traffic violators across the State between March 1 and 10.Police issued 5,355 e-challans for riding without helmet, 1,509 for driving without seat belt, 421 for over speeding, 371 for triple riding, 128 for using mobile phone while driving and six for wrong side driving.

If a person is intercepted while driving under the influence of alcohol, police officers are submitting the prosecution report to the courts. "Efforts to reduce the road accident deaths in the State will continue in the coming days. Enforcement for violations like wrong side driving, drunk driving, over speeding, triple riding and using mobile phone while driving will be carried out stringently," said a senior State Transport Authority (STA) official.

