Coronavirus: Hotels in Odisha asked to collect travel history of guests

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked owners of hotels and other accommodation providers to collect guests’ detailed travel history of last three weeks.

As per an advisory issued by the Tourism department, information on countries visited, places of stay and travel through different modes besides essential details like personal identity and passport copies, contact number and e-mail ID will be collected from them.

The travellers have been instructed to report to the management whenever they experience any symptoms of fever, cough, running nose and difficulties in breathing.

In asymptomatic cases, the travellers will be brought to designated isolation facility in specified ambulance with all infection control measures and test will be conducted if required. Tourism Director SR Jadhav said the Collectors, all hoteliers and tour operators’ associations have been appraised about the advisory and urged to ensure strict compliance.

"Hotels have been directed to thoroughly disinfect rooms used by guests developing symptoms and replace linen completely in accordance with best practices, prior to being let out to others. Such guests need to be asked to refrain from using swimming pools, restaurants, gyms and business centres in the hotel and resorts," he said.

All staff, including kitchen and room service, need to be sensitised on basic protective measures while drivers engaged in tourist services have been directed to wear masks and maintain total hygiene.

Seminars, workshops cancelled

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism and Odia Language Literature and Culture department has cancelled all meetings, seminars and workshops till further orders.

While the State-level folk dance festival, Gandhi Mahotsav and ongoing sensitisation campaigns conducted through folk dance and music have been postponed. Similarly, entry of visitors and students to all State and district level libraries, archives and museums have been barred. All planetariums in the State have been closed till March 31.