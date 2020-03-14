STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

New cracks found in Hirakud spillway

As repair work on the Hirakud dam progresses, more cracks have appeared on its spillway.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As repair work on the Hirakud dam progresses, more cracks have appeared on its spillway.Work was started in January by Mumbai-based Dynasure Concrete Treatment Private Limited with cleaning of moss from walls of the spillway after draining water.

As the spillway was cleaned, more cracks than the number reported by a survey of the dam in 2015 were discovered on its surface.The company is now using its own mapping technique to demarcate the new cracks as well as their depth along with the existing ones.

Earlier during 1990, condition of the cracks on concrete portion of the spillway were analysed and reported by Central Soil and Meteorological Research Station (CSMRS), New Delhi. Based on the report, the Hirakud Dam Cracks Review Panel and Dam Safety Review Panel had suggested measures for the treatment of the wide cracks. The cracks were treated in 1999.

Again, in 2015, the Water Resource Department asked the CSMRS for scanning the dam to ascertain condition of the cracks. The agency scanned the cracks in two phases with a remote operated vehicle (ROV) which recorded the underwater visuals of the upstream face of the dam.

The survey was done in two phases between 2015 and 2016. The CSMRS team analysed the visuals for mapping of the cracks and submitted a report. Basing on the report, the dam authorities decided to repair the wide cracks and roped in the Mumbai-based company.

Although the work is supposed to be completed within 17 months, officials concerned said it may be delayed since more cracks have been identified and monsoon is just four months away.
The repair work is being carried out  at a cost of `7crore, Executive Engineer of the dam, Nirakar Bishi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp