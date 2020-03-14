New cracks found in Hirakud spillway

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As repair work on the Hirakud dam progresses, more cracks have appeared on its spillway.Work was started in January by Mumbai-based Dynasure Concrete Treatment Private Limited with cleaning of moss from walls of the spillway after draining water.

As the spillway was cleaned, more cracks than the number reported by a survey of the dam in 2015 were discovered on its surface.The company is now using its own mapping technique to demarcate the new cracks as well as their depth along with the existing ones.

Earlier during 1990, condition of the cracks on concrete portion of the spillway were analysed and reported by Central Soil and Meteorological Research Station (CSMRS), New Delhi. Based on the report, the Hirakud Dam Cracks Review Panel and Dam Safety Review Panel had suggested measures for the treatment of the wide cracks. The cracks were treated in 1999.

Again, in 2015, the Water Resource Department asked the CSMRS for scanning the dam to ascertain condition of the cracks. The agency scanned the cracks in two phases with a remote operated vehicle (ROV) which recorded the underwater visuals of the upstream face of the dam.

The survey was done in two phases between 2015 and 2016. The CSMRS team analysed the visuals for mapping of the cracks and submitted a report. Basing on the report, the dam authorities decided to repair the wide cracks and roped in the Mumbai-based company.

Although the work is supposed to be completed within 17 months, officials concerned said it may be delayed since more cracks have been identified and monsoon is just four months away.

The repair work is being carried out at a cost of `7crore, Executive Engineer of the dam, Nirakar Bishi said.