Odia couple from Canada quarantined in Balangir

BALANGIR/ROURKELA: A Canada-based Odia couple visiting Titlagarh has been quarantined for suspected COVID-19 at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir, after presenting symptoms of flu.

The husband and wife had come to their native place Titlagarh on Wednesday to attend funeral of the man’s father who died earlier this week. They travelled to India through Mumbai airport from where they took a train to Raipur. They were screened at both Mumbai airport and Raipur railway station. They took another train to Titlagarh from Raipur.

As both of them developed fever and respiratory problems on Friday, they went for medical examination at Titlagarh sub-divisional hospital.

After examination in presence of Sub-Collector Sudharkar Nayak, the couple was admitted to the isolation ward of Bhima Bhoi MCH. Doctors said their blood and swab samples have been collected and would be sent for tests.

Canada has so far confirmed 103 cases of COVID-19 including Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

On the other hand, amid global scare over COVID-19 the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL has initiated a host of precautionary measures including opening of a special cell at the Ispat General Hospital.

Foreign nationals engaged in the hot strip mill-2 of RSP have been medically examined and all of them tested negative for COVID-19. As preventive measure, some of them have been quarantined. A massive awareness campaign on Coronavirus is also underway.

The RSP has also discontinued biometric attendance system, while public meetings and programmes inside the RSP and its captive township have been deferred. The holding of weekly mass contact exercise involving large number of RSP employees has been kept in abeyance, while socio-cultural programmes at its civic centre are postponed. The upcoming inter steel football tournament has been postponed and ongoing sporting events cancelled.

Chief Executive Officer of RSP, Dipak Chattraj on Friday held a telephonic conference with heads of departments and discussed steps being taken by RSP to overcome the challenge. He exhorted the employees not to panic.

Meanwhile, a Japan-based MNC at the HSM project site of RSP on Friday clarified that no Japanese national was found to be affected by COVID-19 and health of all foreign nationals is being closely monitored at the IGH.

Man arrested for spreading COVID-19 rumours

Bhubaneswar/Jeypore: A man was arrested by Muniguda police in Rayagada district for spreading fake news about COVID-19 on social media. In a post on his Facebook account, Satyanarayan Samal alias Dipu of Ambadola wrote that a man tested coronavirus positive in Rayagada district.

"Corona has reached Rayagada. A resident of Kashipur has been infected with the virus. The man, who is a labourer and returned from Kerala, has been admitted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital," Samal wrote in his post and tagged 10 other Facebook users.

When police came to know about the post, they launched an investigation and found no such person admitted to the hospital. Police traced Samal and arrested him for spreading rumours on social media.

Samal was arrested under sections 153A, 504, 505(1)(b) and 507 of IPC. Sources said Samal had completed his diploma in engineering and is a teacher. Rayagada police have appealed to people not to believe in rumours being spread about coronavirus.