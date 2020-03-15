STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Diamond Princess cruise ship detainee returns home, recalls horror

Recalling his harrowing experience, Sibasish said the Japanese health officials segregated all the passengers in the ship and kept them in separate rooms.

Published: 15th March 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan.

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An engineer from Ganjam who was stranded on a cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama port in Japan for over three weeks following coronavirus outbreak, finally reached Berhampur on Friday. 

Sibasish Nayak of Old Berhampur was airlifted by Indian Government, brought to Delhi on February 27 where he was kept in isolation for 14 days. On being declared risk-free, he was allowed to leave for Odisha.

ALSO READ: How to clean your phone daily in the time of coronavirus

The vessel was detained at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal at the Japanese port since February 4, and passengers quarantined, following detection of Coronavirus in a person, who had disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25. 

Recalling his harrowing experience, Sibasish said the Japanese health officials segregated all the passengers in the ship and kept them in separate rooms.

“We were not allowed to step out of our rooms even for 30 minutes. There was adequate food in the ship but most of us survived on fruits and noodles for safety”, he said.

Meanwhile, a couple, who returned from Abu Dhabi on Friday have been put under isolation at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The husband and wife reported to the hospital immediately after arrival in the city. The couple was discharged three days back and returned to Ganjam. Dr Uma Mishra of Medicine department said so far no symptoms of coronavirus has been found in the couple. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp