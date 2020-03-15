Diamond Princess cruise ship detainee returns home, recalls horror

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An engineer from Ganjam who was stranded on a cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama port in Japan for over three weeks following coronavirus outbreak, finally reached Berhampur on Friday.



Sibasish Nayak of Old Berhampur was airlifted by Indian Government, brought to Delhi on February 27 where he was kept in isolation for 14 days. On being declared risk-free, he was allowed to leave for Odisha.



The vessel was detained at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal at the Japanese port since February 4, and passengers quarantined, following detection of Coronavirus in a person, who had disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25.

Recalling his harrowing experience, Sibasish said the Japanese health officials segregated all the passengers in the ship and kept them in separate rooms.



“We were not allowed to step out of our rooms even for 30 minutes. There was adequate food in the ship but most of us survived on fruits and noodles for safety”, he said.

Meanwhile, a couple, who returned from Abu Dhabi on Friday have been put under isolation at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. The husband and wife reported to the hospital immediately after arrival in the city. The couple was discharged three days back and returned to Ganjam. Dr Uma Mishra of Medicine department said so far no symptoms of coronavirus has been found in the couple.