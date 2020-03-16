33-year-old man with travel history to Italy becomes Odisha's first coronavirus positive case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Sunday reported the first COVID-19 confirmation with a 33-year-old man from the Capital City, who had recently returned from Italy, testing positive for the virus.

Sources said the man, who worked in Italy, returned to India following outbreak of coronavirus there.

He landed at New Delhi on March 6 and reportedly remained in self-quarantine till March 11. He then left for Bhubaneswar in a train and arrived here on March 13.

“As he developed flu symptoms, he consulted a local doctor on that day itself. But suspecting that he might have got the infection, he reported at Capital Hospital on Saturday. His swab samples were sent to RMRC, which confirmed COVID-19. The condition of the patient is stable and he has been admitted to the isolation unit at Capital Hospital,” said an official.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak - Hotels in Odisha asked to collect travel history of guests

The State administration swung into action immediately and initiated steps for identification of others who might have come in contact with the patient.

A team of health officials visited his house and his father and servant have been kept in home isolation.

“Efforts are on to trace the passengers of the coach in which he travelled to Odisha besides its adjoining coaches. Their health condition will be checked,” the official added.

Meanwhile, stepping up the measures to combat COVID-19 and allay people’s fears, the State Government set up a control room to deal with queries and guide those who are returning from the affected countries.

ALSO READ: Odisha declares coronavirus as 'disaster', orders closure of schools, cinemas

Five doctors will remain in-charge of the control room that will function round the clock. People can dial 104 and consult with the team of doctors and health specialists.

The Government has also decided to set up a well-equipped quarantine facility in the Capital to house the suspects who do not prefer home quarantine.

A joint team of officials from the Health, Works, Housing and Urban Development departments, who visited various establishments in the city, is learnt to have recommended to the Revenue Officers Training Institute (ROTI) at Gothapatana to set up the facility.

COVID-19 LIVE | Jaipur doctors cure three patients, Rajapaksa thanks Modi for SAARC video-conference

“Places are also being identified for mass quarantine, if there is surge in number of returnees from the affected countries and States at the block and district level,” said a statement issued by the Government.

Section 144 clamped

Meanwhile, the district administration of Ganjam and Gajapati have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC to prevent unnecessary congregations.

Along with the two districts, leave of Government officers has been cancelled in Khurda. While restrictions have been imposed for devotees at Jagannath temple in Puri, Lingaraj temple, Taratarini temple and other famous shrines, religious congregations have been cancelled at many places.

Besides, Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has ordered all malls in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to remain closed from Monday till March 31 as per Section 35 of the Odisha Urban Police Act.

As COVID-19 turned out to be a challenge for the society, Odisha Government appealed to people to remain calm but not complacent and be prepared but not panic.

“The preparedness should not be for a week or a fortnight. We all should remain prepared for at least six months. Though in the past we have fought with many virus successfully, coronavirus is a challenge for us. Our stimulus efforts can fight the virus crisis,” chief spokesperson of the Government Subroto Bagchi said.