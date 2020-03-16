STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Poisonous mushroom claims life of 65-year-old man in Odisha, family members ill

His wife, 60-year-old Anjali Lugun has been admitted to VIMSAR Burla while 12-year-old Aman Barla and nine-year-old Siman Barla are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Published: 16th March 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 65-year-old man died while his wife and two children of his neighbour were taken ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Hiraloi village within Kisinda police limits on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Ramesh Lugun.

His wife, 60-year-old Anjali Lugun has been admitted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla while 12-year-old Aman Barla and nine-year-old Siman Barla are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Sources said, Ramesh, a goat rearer, had plucked the mushrooms from the forest near the village on Saturday.

Anjali had cooked the mushrooms and served it for lunch. The couple gave some of the curry to their neighbour Prafulla Barla whose sons Aman and Siman also consumed it. 

Aman started vomiting and complained of abdominal pain after consuming the curry. Prafulla sent Siman to Ramesh’s house to inquire about the couple’s health. Siman found the couple unconscious and informed his father.

In the meantime, Siman also complained of nausea. Later, the villagers took the couple and the two children to the district headquarters hospital.

The couple was shifted to VIMSAR after their condition deteriorated on Saturday evening. Ramesh died while undergoing treatment on the day and the condition of Anjali is stated to be critical. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha VIMSAR poisonous mushrooms
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp