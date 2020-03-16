Poisonous mushroom claims life of 65-year-old man in Odisha, family members ill

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 65-year-old man died while his wife and two children of his neighbour were taken ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Hiraloi village within Kisinda police limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Lugun.

His wife, 60-year-old Anjali Lugun has been admitted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla while 12-year-old Aman Barla and nine-year-old Siman Barla are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Sources said, Ramesh, a goat rearer, had plucked the mushrooms from the forest near the village on Saturday.

Anjali had cooked the mushrooms and served it for lunch. The couple gave some of the curry to their neighbour Prafulla Barla whose sons Aman and Siman also consumed it.

Aman started vomiting and complained of abdominal pain after consuming the curry. Prafulla sent Siman to Ramesh’s house to inquire about the couple’s health. Siman found the couple unconscious and informed his father.

In the meantime, Siman also complained of nausea. Later, the villagers took the couple and the two children to the district headquarters hospital.

The couple was shifted to VIMSAR after their condition deteriorated on Saturday evening. Ramesh died while undergoing treatment on the day and the condition of Anjali is stated to be critical.