Odisha's Jagannath temple goes on control mode to brace for coronavirus 

By Express News Service

PURI: The preventive measures to check the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID19) were enforced in Sri Jagannath Temple here on Monday.

As decided in the Chhatisha Nijog meeting of the temple held on Sunday, Pujapanda servitors wore masks and performed rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra.

Almost all the servitors were seen sporting masks.

Though the attendance of devotees was low on the day, those visiting the 12th-century shrine had to fill up the mandatory declaration forms before being allowed inside the temple premises.

All the devotees were made to enter and exit the temple in queue. Servitors maintained adequate distance from devotees and refrained from touching them.

Devotees too did not touch the Aruna and Garuda pillars of the shrine. Police personnel allowed the devotees into the temple by keeping adequate distance between each of them. Besides, massive cleaning operation was carried out in the temple complex by the administration.

As per the direction of the administration, police stopped several pilgrim and tourist buses coming to Puri at Pipili toll plaza. RTO and Health officials along with police screened visitors before allowing them into the city.

Due to these precautionary measures, visitors had to face immense difficulty as their buses were asked to return from Pipili. Many visitors said they had train reservation from Puri on Thursday and were not aware of the restrictions.

Masks were distributed to the people at the railway station and bus stand by Asha workers. Collector Balwant Singh directed Government employees to remain in office on holidays and cancelled leaves of staff.

Singh appealed to devotees to avoid coming to Puri for darshan of the Trinity.Meanwhile, the entire hospitality industry has come to a standstill and stopped functioning due to COVID19 threat. There were a few visitors in hotels and the beach looked deserted.

Employees of hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, travel and tour operators were the worst hit as these establishments have stopped all activities and were reluctant to pay wages to them.

