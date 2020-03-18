STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Aahar centre time extended to prevent congestion, minimise contact as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

As per the order issued by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department, the Rs 5 meal at these centres will be served from 10 am to 4 pm.

Published: 18th March 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

People have been asked to maintain 1.5 metre distance from one another while standing in the queue.

People have been asked to maintain 1.5 metre distance from one another while standing in the queue.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday extended the operation time of Aahar centres to prevent congestion and minimise physical contact.

As per the order issued by the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department, the Rs 5 meal at these centres will be served from 10 am to 4 pm. People have been asked to maintain 1.5 metre distance from one another while standing in the queue.

H&UD Secretary G Mathivathanan asked collectors, municipal commissioners and executive officers of NACs to take the help of police, if required, to regulate the crowd.  He also asked the officials to put hand wash system outside the centres and ensure that people wash their hands before joining the queue. At the time of purchasing token, the people will drop money inside a box at the counter to prevent physical contact. The token counters will be sanitised frequently. The authorities have also been asked to take measures to decongest the hand wash area inside the hall and encourage the people to carry their meals outside the canteen to prevent mass gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp