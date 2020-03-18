STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: Mad rush for blood tests in Koraput MCH, DHH

A large number of people, a substantial chunk being tribals, are lining up at the hospitals and demanding blood tests on fear of having contracted the virus.

Image of a blood test used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Coronavirus fear has fuelled a mad rush for blood tests in Koraput district. People suffering from common cold are rushing to district headquarters hospital (DHH) and Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) and demanding blood tests.

“People from interior pockets have little idea about the disease and it is because of rumours that they want blood examination to be done even in case of mild cold. Earlier, the complete blood count (CBC) was done in isolated cases but in the present circumstances, people also want to get this test done. CBC blood test is generally used to evaluate your overall health and detect a wide range of disorders”, said Dr SS Mishra, a senior doctor of DHH.

Last month, 2,190 blood tests were done in the MCH and this month, it is 2,326, informed MCH manager S Panda. In the DHH, an average 260 to 300 blood tests are being done daily.

On the other hand, the district is facing an acute shortage of masks and sanitisers. Both private and government medicine shops have low stock and whatever is available is being sold at high rates.

