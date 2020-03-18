Odisha districts set up 24-hour control rooms in wake of coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

Control rooms have been opened in several districts to inform, sensitise and guide people on coronavirus.

Around-the-clock helpline was opened at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jharsuguda on Tuesday.

The control room will remain operational till March 31. People suffering from fever, cough and difficulty in breathing can call the toll free number for any information on the virus.

A vehicle has been provided to the control room to bring suspected cases to the hospital. Isolation wards have already been opened in the DHH.

In Malkangiri, people with suspected symptoms can call up a toll free number for help.

A control room has been opened in collectorate while the district administration has banned gathering of more than 10 people at any public space.

At banks too, not more than 10 customers will be allowed to enter at one time, Collector Manish Agarwal said.

Similarly, a control room-cum-helpline was opened by the district administration at the collectorate in Jajpur Town.

A district-level health officer has been appointed as nodal officer for the purpose.

In-charge Collector Indramani Nayak appealed people not to panic and stressed the need for adopting preventive and precautionary measures to tackle the crisis.

Stating that a massive awareness drive has been undertaken by the district administration and health authorities, Nayak said adequate leaflets and posters have been distributed in the blocks to generate awareness among people on the disease.

He urged people to stay at home and not venture out unless necessary and avoid crowded places.

A 24-hour control has also been opened in the DHH of Gajapati district and isolation wards set up in all the CHCs.