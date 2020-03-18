Odisha Police stops breath analyser test in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what may come as music to those driving under intoxication, Odisha Police has decided to suspend breath analyser test temporarily to check coronavirus outbreak in the State.

DGP Abhay has asked all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to suspend use of breath analysers to check drunk driving in their jurisdiction until further orders.

The move is intended to minimise the spread of COVID-19, however, raises concern among many who fear it may increase the cases of drunk driving in the State failing the purpose of new MV Act.

For some who consider this as an advantage, Bhubaneswar Additional CP Anup Sahoo has warned and asked them to abide by law, not risk their life and that of others. He said there are alternatives that will be used during this period to bring drunk drivers to task.

In another decision, the Government on Tuesday suspended Learners Licence (LL) and Driving Licence (DL) test till March 31 to prevent large gathering at Regional Transport Offices.

The order issued by the State Transport Authority stated that the decision was taken to prevent coronavirus spread. The move came after people gathered in large numbers at different RTO offices for their LL and DL test. As per the order all LL and DL test scheduled to be conducted between March 18 and 31 has been suspended.