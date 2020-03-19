STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Crisis-hit Yes Bank returns Lord Jagannath's Rs 398 crore

The remaining interest till March 19, 2020 has been remitted along with the principal amount of Rs 389 crore.

Published: 19th March 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jagannath temple (Photo | EPS)

Jagannath temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Yes Bank on Thursday remitted Rs 397.23 crore to the Jagannath Temple Corpus Fund after days of uncertainty over the fate of the money deposited in the crisis-hit bank.

The remission of the fund was informed to the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar by senior vice-president of the Yes Bank Jaydev Das in a letter. The remitted funds included a fixed deposit of Rs 389 crore and interest of Rs 8.23 crore. 

The letter said the money has been deposited in the account of the Jagannath Temple Corpus Fund in the SBI Main Branch at Puri. Das maintained that as per the terms and conditions of fixed deposit, the bank has fully paid all the quarterly interest on time up to December 31, 2019.

The remaining interest till March 19, 2020 has been remitted along with the principal amount of Rs 389 crore.

Two more fixed deposits of Rs 156 crore is also under the no-premature option which does not allow bank to pay prematurely as per the extended guidelines of the regulator, Das said and added that the bank will remit the principal amount and interest on March 30, 2020, the date of maturity, the designated account of the Jagannath Temple Corpus Fund.

Temple fund amounting to Rs 592 crore was deposited in Yes Bank’s Puri branch between March 19 and 30 last year. While Rs 545 crore was kept as fixed deposit, the remaining Rs 47 crore was kept in a flexi account. Fund in the flexi fund was withdrawn after some members raised questions during the temple managing committee meeting on December 20, 2019.

There was din over the issue during the ongoing budget session of the assembly with members raising concern over the deposited fund in the Yes Bank. Replying to an adjournment motion notice brought by the Opposition members in the assembly, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari had said that the fund was deposited in the Yes bank as it agreed to a highest annual interest rate of 8.61 per cent.

Ruling BJD members had taken up the issue with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy had also written to the RBI Governor over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagannath temple Lord Jagannath
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp