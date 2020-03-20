STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD seeks resolution of Mahanadi river water dispute

The BJD has reiterated its demand for an early resolution of the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Published: 20th March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

A record 28,569 water birds were counted during the Mahanadi River Waterbird Census - 2020 recently.

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has reiterated its demand for an early resolution of the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Raising the issue, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra demanded that all illegal constructions by Chhattisgarh government on the upper end of the river should be stopped and Odisha given the rightful share of the Mahanadi water.

The BJD MP had raised the issue in a question in the Rajya Sabha. Replying to the question, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Social Justice and Empowerment Ratan Lal Kataria said Centre constituted the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on March 12, 2018 for adjudication of the dispute. The reference of water dispute requested by Odisha Government was made by the Centre to the tribunal on April, 2018, he said and added that hearing before the tribunal is going on.

Patra, however, said he is not satisfied with the Minister’s reply. Stating that there has been no progress in adjudication during the last two years, he said there was no response to the points raised by him in the question. The questions was also raised during the zero hour, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Maha river water dispute Mahanadi river
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp