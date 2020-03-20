STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus pain for ailing jatra industry

Ban on jatras by the State Government to contain the spread of coronavirus has dealt a heavy blow to the already struggling industry.

A file photo of jatra artistes dressed up for a play in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Ban on jatras by the State Government to contain the spread of coronavirus has dealt a heavy blow to the already struggling industry.The jatra industry is particularly vulnerable to the deadly virus as large number of people sit together inside tents. The months from November to April is the busy season for the industry. With the prohibition, the fate of around 5,000 people including artistes and owners of as many as 15 jatra troupes is hanging in balance.

Owner of Parbati Gananatya Nayan Acharya said jatra troupes pay hefty remuneration to artistes. “Grade A artistes are paid anywhere between `10-15 lakh per annum. A few troupes use air-conditioned galleries for staging of jatras and the tickets for such events cost between `100-500 per head. But COVID-19 has pushed the industry to the wall that too during the peak season,” he said.

While Acharya justified the ban, he sought financial assistance from the Government to revive the industry after the crisis is over.   “Several jatra troupe owners have received advance from the organizers. Now we will have to return them their money,” he said.Similar is the plight of costume makers in Haripur, Narasinghpur, Jitipur, Gourashyamapur, Nuamirzapur, Gholapur, Sanagibindapur and  other villages in the district.

Sarat Nayak, a dress maker of Haripur said most units are now shut owing to the ban. The month-long Ramlia starts with the birth of Lord Ram on Rama Navami and ends with the death of demon king Ravan.
“Several Ramalia organising committees had placed orders for dresses and other costumes last month.  But now they are  reluctant to purchase any items from us,” said Satyabhama Mallick of Haripur.

However, 62-year-old Daitari Panda, a veteran jatra actor is optimistic that the situation will improve within a month. “I had joined Nilachakra Opera  in 1978 as an actor and at that time was paid `100 to 200 per day.  Now I earn ‘15 lakh per annum and lead a decent life. Jatra is an integral part of Odia culture and it will continue to thrive in the State despite problems. I hope everything will return to normal within a month,” he said.

