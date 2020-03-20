STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Father of second COVID-19 positive in Odisha attended meetings with senior state officials

The patient was staying in an apartment in the city after returning from UK. All his family members, father's driver, peon and other associated staff have been kept in quarantine.

Published: 20th March 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, shutdown

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday went into overdrive to identify and trace the contacts of the second COVID-19 positive patient, who has a travel history to UK.

Sources said the patient, a 20-year-old student and son of a doctor, who holds an important post in the city-based health institute of national repute,  had recently returned from Edinburgh.

His samples were collected and sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), here, after he developed symptoms like fever, sore throat and joint pain. He has been admitted to the isolation ward at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his test reports were found to be positive.

AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the health condition of the patient is stable. "Identification of his contacts is on. All measures are being taken on the institute campus as per the World Health Organisation protocol and advisories issued by the Centre and State Government," she said without divulging details.

The patient was staying in an apartment in the city after returning from the European country. All his family members, father's driver, peon and other associated staff have been kept in quarantine.

The doctor-father had reportedly attended official meetings where some senior officers of the State government were present, sources informed.

The first COVID-19 positive case was reported in the State on March 15. The 33-year-old researcher, who also works part-time at Milan in Italy, is recovering fast. He had come in contact with 129 persons and they have been asked to remain in home quarantine. His father has tested negative.

So far 75 samples have been tested of which two are positive. At least 23 other suspects are under observation in different hospitals in the State. The State health administration has kept a tab on the people and students who have recently returned from countries like UK, Italy, Spain, France and the US where new cases are on the surge.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp