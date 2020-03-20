Father of second COVID-19 positive in Odisha attended meetings with senior state officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday went into overdrive to identify and trace the contacts of the second COVID-19 positive patient, who has a travel history to UK.

Sources said the patient, a 20-year-old student and son of a doctor, who holds an important post in the city-based health institute of national repute, had recently returned from Edinburgh.

His samples were collected and sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), here, after he developed symptoms like fever, sore throat and joint pain. He has been admitted to the isolation ward at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his test reports were found to be positive.

AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said the health condition of the patient is stable. "Identification of his contacts is on. All measures are being taken on the institute campus as per the World Health Organisation protocol and advisories issued by the Centre and State Government," she said without divulging details.

The patient was staying in an apartment in the city after returning from the European country. All his family members, father's driver, peon and other associated staff have been kept in quarantine.

The doctor-father had reportedly attended official meetings where some senior officers of the State government were present, sources informed.

The first COVID-19 positive case was reported in the State on March 15. The 33-year-old researcher, who also works part-time at Milan in Italy, is recovering fast. He had come in contact with 129 persons and they have been asked to remain in home quarantine. His father has tested negative.

So far 75 samples have been tested of which two are positive. At least 23 other suspects are under observation in different hospitals in the State. The State health administration has kept a tab on the people and students who have recently returned from countries like UK, Italy, Spain, France and the US where new cases are on the surge.

