Odia poem adds colour to Mother Language Day

BHUBANESWAR: Indian linguistic brilliance was grandly displayed at the 20th anniversary of United Nations International Mother Language Day organised by Sanskruti Centre For Cultural Excellence at the House of Commons of British Parliament at Westminster recently.

The event saw emerging of rhythmic pattern of verses through poems presented in 17 different languages, including the lesser heard Saurashtra, Bishnupriya Manipuri, Ladakhi, Magahi and Dogri.

Dr Sahadev Swain, a senior doctor and general practitioner, enriched the ambience with a beautiful Odia poem, describing the historical state and its global importance.

MP Bob Blackman hosted the event, an initiative by Ragasudha Vinjamuri and her team of Sanskruti Centre for promotion of dance, creative intelligence and cultural enrichment.