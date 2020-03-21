Apollo adjudged best multi-speciality hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, has been adjudged best multi-speciality hospital in the eastern region of the country at the Economic Times Health awards organised by Health Tech Summit, 2020 in New Delhi recently.

The hospital also bagged the best hospital with cardiology facilities at the award function. Sudhir M Diggikar, CEO of Central Region of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, received both the awards. “The tender care, dedication of our consultants, nurses, paramedic and support staff has helped the organisation to achieve this goal and I am pleased that the hospital will continue its journey in serving the people of Odisha and its neighbouring States with compassion,” said Diggikar.

The hospital is the only healthcare institution in the eastern part of the country to introduce fractional flow reserve (FFR) and diastolic hyperemia free ratio (DFR). Besides, the cardiac sciences department of the hospital is equipped with the latest polaris intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) with high definition imaging, said an official.