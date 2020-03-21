Coronavirus: Dubai returnee quarantined in Odisha's Keonjhar after protest

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Tension gripped Gambharia village under Keonjhar Town police limits on Friday after locals came to know about a person who returned from coronavirus-hit UAE and stayed put at his in-law's house at the village.

Police said that the man returned from Dubai on Tuesday and came to his in-law's house at Gambharia village. He worked as a labourer in Dubai and returned after the outbreak.

Suspecting that me might have been affected by coronavirus, locals held a meeting on Friday and opposed his stay in the village. They informed police and health authorities, who examined him on Saturday and put him on home isolation.

His preliminary examination did not reveal any coronavirus symptoms and his swab samples have been sent for test. Chief District Medical Officer Dr AK Dash a total of 24 persons have returned from other countries to Keonjhar.

Among them, five have been quarantined and the rest are under home isolation. As many as 393 people of Keonjhar have come in contact with people who returned from coronavirus-affected States and countries. Dr Dash informed that all are under home isolation.