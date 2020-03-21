STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown intensified: Restaurants, bars closed in Odisha

Similarly, all liquor on-shops will be closed until further orders. Collectors have been asked to ensure strict adherence of the instructions.

All public transports, including taxi and auto rickshaws on hire, inside the city limits of all Urban Local Bodies are being regulated.

All public transports, including taxi and auto rickshaws on hire, inside the city limits of all Urban Local Bodies are being regulated.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To enforce social-distancing and prevent Stage III transmission of novel coronavirus, the State Government on Friday prohibited congregation of more than seven persons at any place under any circumstances.

As per a fresh directive issued by General Administration and Public Grievances department, no meeting can be held in the Government offices other than those related to COVID-19 or regarding maintenance of basic services.

While Cabinet and Empowered Group of Ministers’ meeting will be held through video conferencing, two-metre distance will be strictly followed at essential meetings. All official functions, including commemoration and garlanding of statues, have been suspended until further orders.

All public transports, including taxi and auto rickshaws on hire, inside the city limits of all Urban Local Bodies are being regulated to allow them on alternate days apart from markets, shopping complexes and village haats where only sale of food items including groceries, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, egg and other essential conveniences and daily need items are allowed.

Similarly, all liquor on-shops will be closed until further orders. Collectors have been asked to ensure strict adherence of the instructions. Hearing of all cases at Odisha Human Rights Commission has been suspended till March 31. Petitioners can file urgent petitions via e-mail.

Chief spokesperson of the Government Subroto Bagchi said all stand-alone restaurants, bars, coffee shops, canteens, eateries of all kinds where large number of people dine and congregate will remain closed until further orders and hotels have been directed to maintain a social distance of two metre among guests in their in-house restaurants.

“All the ST/SC hostels will remain closed from March 25 to June 15 and all the students will be given three months’ pre-Matric scholarship as an advance. The girl boarders will get `2,400 and boys will get `2,250 each. All students will be given money in cash and signatures of parents/guardians will be taken,” he said.

So far, 2,935 persons have been registered and they have returned from nearly 110 countries. So far, 75 samples have been tested of which two are positive. On Friday, nine samples were tested and all are negative. The health administration is keeping a tab on people and students who have recently returned from countries like UK, Italy, Spain, France and the US where new cases are on the surge.

More Restrictions
All liquor on-shops closed
Hearing of cases at OHRC suspended till March 31
All the ST/SC hostels closed from March 25 to June 15
Three-month advance pre-Matric scholarship for SC/ST hostel boarders

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
