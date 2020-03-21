STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM seeks economic package for workers in meeting with PM Modi

Naveen sought an economic package from the Centre to support workers in different sectors including construction activities.

Published: 21st March 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the fight against COVID-19 has reached a decisive stage, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said there is a very urgent requirement to scale up testing facilities, both private and public and make it free.

Availability of protection equipment, masks for health care personnel and critical care equipment should also be ensured, the Chief Minister said while participating in the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naveen sought an economic package from the Centre to support workers in different sectors including construction activities. He suggested that Centre should distribute funds in advance to the states in this regard.

Naveen demanded financial support for workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and requested that they should be paid at least 50 days wages. He said families covered under National Food Security Act should be provided financial support by the Centre. He said the Centre should additional instalments under PM Kisan for farmers.

Naveen also appreciated steps taken by the Centre in its fight against coronavirus. Naveen praised the Centre for putting restriction on international travel and air lifting of Indians from the affected areas. He appreciated the Centre’s decision to release funds under State Disaster Response Fund to tackle coronavirus threat.

Naveen had on Thursday called upon the people of Odisha to extend wholehearted support to Prime Minister’s call for Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in country’s fight against the pandemic.

Govt warns against ostracisation
Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday warned that ostracisation of family members of COVID-19 suspects kept in isolation and tourists from foreign countries will not be tolerated. Chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subrat Bagchi told mediapersons that two such instances of family members of suspects not being allowed to enter their villages and misbehaviour with foreign tourists have come to light. He said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken a serious note of these anti-social and inhuman acts. Stringent action will be taken against persons indulging in such action, he said. “While the entire world is in the grip of the deadly virus, we should not think only of our selfish interests. Lakhs of Odias are residing outside the State and the country as well. If we insult, misbehave or terrorise people of other states and countries staying here what will happen to our people who are staying outside the State?” he asked.

