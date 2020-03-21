STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha rainfall forecast till March 24

India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity in parts of Odisha till March 24.

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity in parts of Odisha till March 24. The Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar experienced rainfall on Thursday evening, while parts of Balasore and Ganjam districts experienced rainfall on the day.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to occur at few places over districts of south Odisha and north coastal region and at one or two places over the districts in north interior part of the State on Friday.

Regional Met office has issued a yellow warning stating thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching up to 30 km/hr to 40 km/hr are likely to occur at one or two  places over Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely occur at many places over coastal Odisha districts, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj districts and at a few places over the remaining districts of the State on Saturday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 40 km/hr to 50 km/hour is expected to occur at one or two places over Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts during the period.

“Westerly winds generated by a trough running from the cyclonic circulation over west Vidarbha to interior Odisha is interacting with easterly/southeasterly winds having moisture and flowing from the Bay of Bengal. This is leading to formation of a confluence zone and triggering rainfall activity in the State,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

